The proud mother of six proudly displays her children’s rooms, only to be savaged by trolls when their names are discovered.

A MOTHER-OF-SIX who used TikTok to show off her children’s newly-decorated nursery was chastised for her baby names.

Dina Louann used Instagram to show off the neutral nursery she’d designed for her newborn Luxton and daughter Lior.

She wrote, “Sneak peak off Lior and Luxtons room,” while panning the camera across the jungle-themed wallpaper and white and gold furniture.

While some people were quick to ask Dina where she got her wallpaper, others used the opportunity to criticize two of her six children’s names.

Someone wrote, “Lior will defo be called Liar at school,” while another added, “Your kids will be bullied so badly.”

A third person questioned, “Please don’t tell me that’s their names?”

“Wait.. are they the children’s names?? or foreign words for the animals?” someone else wondered.

Someone else wrote, “Lior lior and buxton water,” while another said, “Lior and Luxton sounds like a law firm.”

Others defended Dina, who has four children with her ex-professional footballer husband Levi Mackin: Lacey, Lowen, Lennox, and Louanna.

“How are STRANGERS deciding on YOUR babies’ names tf (the f**k),” someone remarked.

Another comment said, “Beautiful, love the names too.”

