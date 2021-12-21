The PS4 game Spider-Man: No Way Home includes an Easter egg from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The PS4 game Spider-Man: No Way Home contains an Easter egg from Marvel’s Spider-Man game.

There were a few Easter eggs in Spider-Man: No Way Home that alluded to the popular PlayStation 4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man, with one of them ending on a somber note.

Sony released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for the PlayStation 5 due to the success of the PS4 Spider-Man game.

The Easter egg in question in Spider-Man: No Way Home is related to Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May Parker, who was killed by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), one of the many villains who have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the multiverse.

In the SonyMarvel film, the phrase on Aunt May’s gravestone is identical to the one in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Near the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) pays a visit to Aunt May’s gravestone.

Spider-Man and Peter have been erased from everyone’s mind, thanks to Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) successful spell.

The quote on Aunt May’s gravestone reads, “When you help someone, you help everyone.” Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered also shows the phrase on her gravestone, which sits next to a gravestone of Uncle Ben, as Peter and his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) contemplate how they’ll deal with the loss of Aunt May.

Uncle Ben’s gravestone, however, was noticeably absent from the big screen.

Other Spider-Man references include Peter using his cellphone to monitor a police scanner before swinging into action, and Tom Holland reenacting an iconic move.

He even teased fans ahead of the movie, telling them to keep an eye out for it.

“I’ve completed the game.”

“It was fantastic,” Holland told Extraordinard.

“Sony was obviously very generous; we work for Sony, and they sent us a PS5 while we were filming Spider-Man [No Way Home], which I used to play at home.”

I really enjoyed it, and I think the game is fantastic.

It’s a lot of fun, and the swinging around the city is really well done… there’s one move that Spider-Man does in the game that he also does in the movie.

“It’s incredible.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered now includes No Way Home suits.

The “Black andamp; Gold” costume and the “Integrated Suit” were added as special suits. The “Black andamp; Gold” costume was created so Spidey could hunt Green…

