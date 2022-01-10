The Pussycat Dolls claim Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram informed them of the tour’s cancellation.

The Pussycat Dolls claim that Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram account informed them of the tour’s cancellation.

Nicole Scherzinger’s public announcement on Instagram allegedly alerted Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta to the cancellation.

On Friday, Scherzinger shared the news on her personal Twitter account.

“We appreciate your support and loyalty so much!” she wrote on Instagram, thanking everyone who purchased tickets to see PCD.

“I understand why the tour dates had to be canceled due to the pandemic’s ever-changing circumstances.”

“While I’m naturally very saddened by this decision, I’m also very proud of what we were able to accomplish in the short time we had together before COVID,” the statement continued.

“I can’t express how much I adore, admire, and value the other members of the band, as well as the fans who have supported us.”

The narrator says “love and blessings.”

“Remain safe and sound.”

Members of the group include Nicole Scherzinger, Bachar, Sutta, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt.

Sutta and Bachar also claimed that Scherzinger failed to notify them of her decision to end the tour before making the public announcement.

In a statement, Sutta and Bachar said, “We want to express our heartfelt disappointment at the news that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been canceled.”

“At this time, there has been no formal notification.”

“In any case,” they continued, “it appears as if it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-changing experience filled with some awesome memories for which we will be eternally grateful.”

“Fans, know that we adore you.”

Please believe us when we say that this is not the outcome we anticipated.

We wanted it as much as you did because we value you all so much, and it pains us that you had to wait so long for an answer, but it’s out of our control.”

The ladies ended their statement with the words they.

Infosurhoy’s best news snippets

The Pussycat Dolls claim they found out about the cancellation of their tour via Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram account.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Carmit (@therealcarmit) shared this post.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy