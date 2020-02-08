The Pussycat Dolls Prove Their Reunion Was Worth The Wait With “React” Music Video

Loosen up those buttons: The Pussycat Dolls are back!

On Friday, the beloved girl band featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, made their reunion official with the release of their new song “React” and its steamy music video. Marking their first single in over ten years after announcing their hiatus in 2010, the ladies picked up right where they left off with the infectious dance anthem.

In the video, the Pussycat Dolls looked fierce in their matching black ensembles showing fans that they still have an affinity for coordinating their outfits. With Nicole standing in the center of her fellow bandmates, she kicked things off by singing the first verse. After a series of cheeky photo booth poses and a racy solo shot of Nicole immersed in a pool, the girls launched into the song’s catchy chorus.

“Every time I leave, you pull me closer,” Nicole sings. “I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to? You’re turning me cruel cause I’m just wanting you to react.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Pussycat Dolls music video without some epic dance numbers. Showing off their moves, the girls performed a number jaw-dropping numbers throughout the video, including a seductive number in a room filled with fire and some impressive chair choreography.

This fiery scene definitely gave us major “Buttons” music video flashbacks, where the girls also turned up the heat with some flames—only this time, the fire was CGI and filled the floor as they performed the finale. Clearly fans of props, the “Buttons” music video also included a memorable chair dance as well.

Like “Buttons” and the music videos that came before it, “React” delivered. But, as loyal PCD fans know, this wasn’t the first time that the group had performed the banger.

To announce their reunion, the girls stole the show during The X-Factor: Celebrity finale back in November 2019 with a medley of their hit songs. After taking viewers on a walk towards memory lane with their nostalgic catalog of songs, they treated then to a snippet of “React” and even revealed that they’ll be going on tour in April 2020.

Excited to be back on stage with her girls, Nicole told the crowd, “We just wanna say we love you… and we’re back baby.”

Still feeling the love, she took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s good to be back with my girls.”