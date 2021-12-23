The Queen agrees to have a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in spring to commemorate Prince Philip’s life.

The Queen agrees that Prince Philip’s life will be commemorated at Westminster Abbey in the spring with a thanksgiving service.

The Queen agreed that an event honoring the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and achievements would be held at Westminster Abbey in the spring.

Family, friends, and dignitaries will be among the attendees, with more information to be released soon.

There will also be representatives from the charities and organizations with which Prince Philip was involved.

The monarch said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness” following his death in April, but that tributes paid to him had touched them.

The Queen was seen sitting alone in silent mourning for her husband of over 70 years when Philip was laid to rest in Windsor Castle in April.

A heartbreaking photo of the couple relaxing together in Balmoral was also released by Buckingham Palace.

The news comes as the Queen prepares to spend her first Christmas without Philip.

At Windsor Castle, she will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla for dinner.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Princess Anne, 71, will be unable to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

The Queen had hoped to spend the holiday season at Sandringham, her favorite country retreat where she has spent many years.

Instead, the monarch will spend the second year in a row at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, faced her 74th wedding anniversary last month.

As she prepared to commemorate the day, she sent a moving message about “time passing.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod,” the Queen said at the opening session of the Church of England’s 11th General Synod.

“While we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much has remained the same, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings.”