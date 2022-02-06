The Queen beams with pride as she marks her 70th year on the throne alongside a portrait of her beloved father.

The Queen, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, has been photographed beaming with pride.

The 95-year-old monarch is seen holding her state papers in front of her, as well as a photograph of her beloved father, King George VI, which is poignantly placed nearby.

Seventy years ago, the king died, and his daughter, then 25 years old, became Queen of a country still reeling from the effects of WWII.

Her Majesty stated in a message released to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee that she remembers her father’s death as much as her accession to the throne.

“It is a day that I remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the beginning of my reign,” she said.

“As we commemorate this milestone, it gives me great pleasure to renew my promise to you made in 1947 that I would devote the rest of my life to serving you.”

It comes as it was revealed that when Prince Charles takes the throne, Camilla will be given the title Queen, in a stunning royal reversal.

The Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort in an address commemorating her Accession Day.

In a message commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Prince of Wales expressed his gratitude and paid tribute to his wife.

Their spokesman added that the decision to make her Queen was “touching and humbling.”

After marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla was given the title Princess Consort.

Camilla wants to be known as Queen Consort as a reward for her hard work and the joy she has brought to her son, according to royal sources.

The happy news was shared with the Duchess of Cornwall’s stepsons, William and Harry.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Royal Family live blog.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said in a statement to mark her accession.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when he becomes King in due time.”

“And it is my sincere hope that, when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

Camilla was given the lesser title Princess Consort when she married Charles 17 years ago, so this is a major U-turn.

Officials from the royal court thought there was too much public animosity towards…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.