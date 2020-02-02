The Queen brightens up a rainy day in baby blue as she attends church service in Norfolk

The Queen looked elegant in a baby blue ensemble as she arrived for Sunday church service in West Newton in Norfolk, today.

Her Majesty, 93, brightened up an otherwise rainy day in a pale blue hat and matching coat, which revealed a glimpse of the paisley patterned silk dress she was wearing underneath.

She looked in high spirits as she was photographed stepping out of the back of a chauffer-driven vehicle after arriving at St Peter and St Paul church.

The monarch appeared to be enjoying the fresh February air, even stopping to pick up several colourful flower bouquets from well-wishers in the crowd.

The Queen accessorised her summery with a silver diamond brooch, pearl necklace and matching earrings – and could be seen carrying her trusty black patent back on her left arm.

Scores of royal fans gathered as the Queen arrived for the traditional Sunday morning service.

The Queen, wearing a hat adorned with green and blue feathers in the shape of flowers, looked delighted to be handed pink roses and daffodils as she bypassed well-wishers who lined the streets.

While the crowd reached for their smartphones to capture the moment, the Queen smiled as she received the gifts, and walked alongside Canon Jonathan Riviere to the church.

As ever, there was a water-tight security presence with police officers flanking the royal as she strode through the small Norfolk village.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Queen, who was spotted getting behind the wheel of her Range Rover on Saturday days before she is set to leave Sandringham Estate for London.

It marked the first time the monarch was seen out and about since the UK left the European Union and comes days before she is expected to return to the capital.

Her Majesty appeared in good health as she was seen driving her car out of the property in Norfolk.

She usually spends her winter break at the Royal Estate before leaving on February 6, which is the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death.

The Queen was unable to attend a WI meeting on Thursday, which she goes to every year at West Newton village hall as part of her winter stay at Sandringham, after catching a cold.

Earlier that week, the Queen and Philip were seen for the first time since Prince Harry departed to Canada.

She was pictured driving in Sandringham while Philip accompanied his daughter Princess Anne as she drove through the estate.

Prince Phillip was also seen driving a truck for a shoot on the estate, following reports that he and the monarch were holding crisis talks about the embattled Prince Andrew.