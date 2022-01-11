The Queen has a strict bedtime routine, which includes a secret weapon to aid her sleep.

The Queen has a strict bedtime routine, which includes a secret weapon that aids her in falling asleep each night.

THE QUEEN, AT THE AGE OF 95, is still on a strict daily schedule, which necessitates a good night’s sleep.

According to experts at Eachnight.com, the monarch’s long life could be due to her active lifestyle and good sleeping habits.

But what is Her Majesty’s bedtime routine, and why is she such a good sleeper?

The Queen has a glass of champagne before bed as part of her sleep routine.

When it comes to fizz, Her Majesty is likely to choose Bollinger, Krug, Lanson, or Pol Roger, all of which have royal warrants.

While it’s generally not a good idea to drink alcohol before going to bed, a small glass of wine before bedtime may help you relax without disrupting your sleep.

The Queen and Prince Philip famously slept in separate bedrooms before Prince Philip’s death in April of last year.

The upper class, according to Philip’s cousin Lady Pamela Hicks, “always have separate bedrooms.”

In 2012, Lady Pam made the claim to Sally Bedell Smith for her biography of the monarch.

She explained, “The upper classes in England have always had separate bedrooms.”

Sleeping separately is not only ‘proper,’ but it is also recommended by doctors.

“You should always sleep alone,” says Dr Raj, a popular TikTok doctor. “If the other person moves in their sleep or snores, that will prevent you from getting into the deep stages of sleep that your body needs to recharge, affecting sleep quality.”

“The Queen sleeps 8.5 hours a night, which is well within the healthy sleep range of an adult in the UK, who should be getting 8-9 hours a night, and impressive given the busyness of her schedule throughout her reign,” according to an expert at Eachnight.

“To sleep like The Queen, go to bed at the same time every night (Her Majesty retires at 11 p.m.), which will train your body to feel sleepy as you approach your designated bedtime, ensuring a better night’s sleep.”

Sleep can also be improved by eating light, protein-rich, and regular meals like the monarch.

The Queen enjoys fish and vegetables, as well as a light breakfast of Special K with fruit, which will provide her with slow-burn energy and keep her energized throughout a busy royal schedule, allowing her to save sleepiness for bedtime.

The Queen also engages in light daily exercise in the form of walking, which is a good way to release endorphins, which can help you sleep better.

