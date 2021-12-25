The Queen has specially made Christmas crackers for the royal family, which she enjoys reading aloud.

For the royal family, the Queen has custom-made Christmas crackers, which she enjoys reading out loud.

The Queen orders bespoke Christmas crackers for the royal family, which she enjoys reading out loud.

According to a royal expert, Her Majesty the Queen enjoys reading Christmas cracker jokes aloud around the table.

And these aren’t any old Christmas crackers; the 95-year-old monarch has bespoke crackers made for each member of his family.

“[The royals] have their own bespoke crackers, with gold or silver crowns,” Phil Dampier, a royal expert and author, told SAGA.

“The Queen likes to tell corny jokes.”

Christmas traditions in the royal family include exchanging joke gifts and opening gifts on Christmas Eve.

“On Christmas Eve, the royals open their presents, creating a scene described by the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, as a ‘total uproar,'” he continued.

“The adults trade cheap gag gifts, such as Prince Harry giving the Queen a shower cap with the phrase ‘Ain’t life a bitch’ on it.”

The royal family will have a slightly different year this year due to the pandemic.

Her Majesty has been forced to cancel her annual visit to Sandringham, Norfolk, as the UK battles rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant.

William, Kate, and their children are expected to spend Christmas Day away from the Queen with the Middleton family in Norfolk.

It was the first time in 32 years that Her Majesty was not present at Sandringham for Christmas.

She spent the big day at Windsor with her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

And the scenes appear to be eerily similar this year, with the Firm attempting to avoid contact with as many people as possible as the number of daily infections in the UK approaches 90,000.

Despite assurances from family members that she will be safe, it is unclear who, if anyone, will accompany her on December 25.

