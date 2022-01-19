The Queen has turned down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘inappropriate’ request to live in Windsor Castle after their wedding.

The Queen has turned down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘inappropriate’ request to live in Windsor Castle after their marriage.

According to an expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request to live in Windsor Castle after their wedding may have been denied by the Queen because it would have been “inappropriate.”

In their £11 million Californian mansion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, since they began dating, the couple has shared a number of homes.

Meghan moved into Harry’s small two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, just a few doors up from the Cambridges, shortly after they were engaged.

And after their wedding, they desired a larger home in which to raise a family.

According to The Sunday Times, they sought assistance from the Queen.

The duke and duchess asked Her Majesty for permission to live at Windsor Castle, which royal biographer Hugo Vickers believes was “not entirely appropriate.”

“There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle that the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things,” the royal historian told the Times in 2019.

“However, I can see how having a young family living there might not be entirely appropriate.”

Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage shortly before Archie was born, a gift from the Queen.

Despite undertaking extensive renovations to make it their own, the couple handed the keys over to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in 2020.

They’ve since established a new life among the wealthy and famous in California, and they’re afraid of returning because it would be too dangerous.

Last week, it was revealed that Harry has filed a lawsuit against the government in order to have police protection when he returns to the UK, something he lost after leaving the royal family.

“While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not,” the duke’s legal representative said of his departure from the UK.

He and his family haven’t been threatened.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, that security cannot replace the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such protection.”

The row has fueled speculation that Harry will not return to England for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, while Meghan may never return.