‘The Queen Hates Me,’ Meat Loaf says of his awkward meeting with Prince Andrew.

‘The Queen Hates Me,’ Meat Loaf says of his awkward encounter with Prince Andrew.

It’s difficult to imagine Meat Loaf and Prince Andrew in the same room, but that’s exactly what happened.

When Meat Loaf agreed to perform at the It’s a Royal Knockout charity event in 1987, the two crossed paths.

They shouldn’t have crossed paths, though, because their encounter quickly became awkward.

The Duke of York was unharmed.

Meat Loaf, on the other hand, died in January.

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly irritated on January 20, 2022, and she did not see the singer in the best light after that.

Meat Loaf told the Guardian in 2003 that he got into an altercation with Prince Andrew at It’s a Royal Knockout.

“It was during this period that Meat made his own small contribution to British history by appearing in It’s a Royal Knockout,” the Guardian wrote, “with hindsight the point at which everything started to go wrong for the royal family.”

Meat Loaf exclaimed, “Oh, the Queen despises me.”

“It was a lot of fun.”

I had a wonderful time.

Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little jealous… I could be wrong; I’m just reading into it…

“Anyway, he pushed me into the water.”

He made an attempt to push me into the moat.

‘You can’t touch me,’ he says as I turn around and grab him.

‘Well, you try to push me into the moat, Jack, I don’t care who you are, you’re going in the moat,’ I said.

We have no way of knowing if Meat Loaf’s account is entirely true.

“Meat has a bit of a reputation as a fabulist,” the Guardian noted, adding that he “often told various stories of how he got his stage name and consistently lied about his age.”

“Names and ages p*** me off,” Meat Loaf said once, according to the Independent.

So take this story with a grain of salt.”

The only thing we know for certain is that Meat Loaf was present.

It’s a Royal Knockout, according to Grazia, is one of the royal family’s lowest points.

