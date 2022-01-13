The Queen is looking for someone to plan the royal family’s travels, which could include overseas visits, and you could earn £33,000.

The Queen is looking for someone to plan the royal family’s travels, which will include overseas visits, and you could be paid £33,000.

THE QUEEN IS SEARCHING FOR HER OWN PERSONAL TRAVEL AGENT TO ARRANGE TRAVEL FOR THE ROYAL FAMILY.

Her Majesty has advertised a position at Buckingham Palace for a Travel and Logistics Officer, whose responsibilities include planning overseas trips.

“Getting everyone to the right location, ahead of a full day of engagements,” the successful candidate will be in charge of.

This will include creating detailed travel plans for UK and international visits to ensure that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trips “run smoothly.”

“The Royal Travel Office is a small team tasked with providing high-quality travel solutions and logistical support to all parts of the Royal Household,” the advertisement reads.

“You’ll conduct research, identify, and plan the most cost-effective transportation options.

“Assisting the Royal Household’s busy operations, you’ll be in charge of arranging employee travel and distributing daily travel schedules.”

For the most recent information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

The annual salary is £33,000, with 33 days of vacation included.

Not to mention that you’ll be reporting to the Queen.

You’ll need “practical knowledge of the travel industry” and the ability to “confidently coordinate complex travel schedules,” according to the job description.

Is this your ideal job?

Before the deadline on January 23, apply now on the Royal Household’s website.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s favorite fast food has been revealed – and it’s not McDonald’s or KFC (though she does have a special order).

The Queen also has a strict bedtime routine, which includes a secret weapon that helps her fall asleep each night.

A Bake Off winner has also revealed how to make the perfect Queen’s Jubilee pudding.