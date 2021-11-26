The Queen is ‘looking forward’ to hosting Christmas and is ‘feeling better’ following health scares, according to the most recent Royal Family news.

Following her health scare, the Queen has told the Royal Family that she is “far better” and will be able to host the traditional Christmas at Sandringham, according to sources.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, has moved to reassure her family that she is recovering well and is “looking forward” to the festive family gathering at her Norfolk estate.

Concerns about the Queen’s health have grown in recent weeks after she was forced to cancel several engagements due to a back sprain.

She has been resting at Windsor Castle on the advice of her doctors since suffering an injury nearly two weeks ago.

She was admitted to the hospital last month for an unspecified illness.

This will be The Queen’s first Christmas since her husband, Prince Philip, died in April.

Following their outrage over a new royal documentary, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen could cut the BBC off for good.

The Cambridges have already banned the national broadcaster from airing their Christmas carol concert, instead giving the rights to ITV, as exclusively reported by The Sun.

But more drastic measures may be taken soon, according to insiders, and the uproar could spell the end of the broadcaster’s long relationship with the royals.

It comes after controversy over a BBC Two documentary that aired “unfounded” allegations that William and his staff briefed the press against Meghan and Harry.

At the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene, a 16th-century church on the Sandringham estate, royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the entire royal family.

The Queen, along with the rest of the royal family, is reportedly “determined” to attend the service, but will be driven there rather than walking the short distance.

Her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, will be guests at Sandringham.

Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their children Louise and James have also confirmed their attendance.

Princess Anne and her children, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, are also expected to attend.

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and their newborn are also said to have received an invitation…

