The Queen is planning a Christmas gathering with her family, and she may make her first public appearance since early autumn.

According to reports, THE QUEEN plans to “have family around” for a Christmas gathering and throw a pre-Christmas party.

Her Majesty, 95, may make her first public appearance since early autumn as she enjoys Christmas with her close family.

Doctors have given Her Maj permission to throw her annual private pre-Christmas season party, according to the Mail.

The party, which hasn’t been held since 2019, will be open to everyone’s extended family.

It will take place at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, where the monarch has hosted it for decades.

The Queen will move her court to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas after the pre-Christmas party.

But, before she departs, she will tape her annual Christmas message, which will be broadcast on December 25 for all to see.

It will be her first public appearance since the death of her beloved Prince Philip in April at the age of 99.

The speech is expected to pay tribute to her late husband as well as the country’s continued strength during the pandemic.

According to reports, she’ll be surrounded by her closest family on Christmas Eve.

According to the Mail, palace aides are also considering options for the monarch to appear in public over the next two weeks to wish the country a happy Christmas.

Her appearance will be a “small shot of joy” in these trying times, according to a source.

“It won’t be a normal Christmas,” they added, “but it will be as normal as it can get for many families across the country.”

After spraining her back in November, the Queen withdrew from a Remembrance Sunday event.

Her Majesty, 95, was set to make her first public appearance after a month of rest on doctor’s orders to lead the nation in remembering our brave soldiers.

However, the Palace stated that she would not be attending the Cenotaph service and was “disappointed to miss the event.”

Medics recently advised the Queen to take a break from official duties following an overnight stay in hospital.

During her reign, Her Majesty has only missed the event six times, when she was pregnant or on tour.

