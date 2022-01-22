The Queen is set to visit Sandringham for the first time since Prince Philip died.

The Queen will soon return to Sandringham for the first time since Prince Philip’s death.

The Queen is expected to visit Sandringham this week for the first time since Prince Philip’s death.

She plans to spend Accession Day, the day she became Queen, with her family at Sandringham.

She will travel to her Norfolk home, where George VI died in 1952, catapulting her to the throne at the age of 25, for “sombre reflection,” according to royal insiders.

Due to Covid restrictions, she was forced to stay at Windsor Castle over Christmas and New Year, foregoing her annual trip to her Norfolk home.

The Queen, 95, who is still on “light duties” following a hospital scare last year, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee privately at Sandringham on February 6 in a touching tribute to her father.

In June, there will be four days of public celebrations across the country.

“The anniversary of the day she changed her name from Princess Elizabeth to Queen Elizabeth is obviously a very proud and important moment for her every year,” a royal insider said.

“This year, she will celebrate her 70th year on the throne, and she plans to throw a four-day party for the entire country in June.”

“However, the anniversary of her coronation on February 6, 1952, is tinged with sadness because it was also the anniversary of her father’s death.”

“The Queen always wants to be at Sandringham, where he died, on Accession Day, and this year is no exception.

“At Sandringham, she’ll be there.”

The Queen intends to spend it in solemn contemplation.

“There will be a time for the nation and the Queen to properly mark the milestone, but it is crucial for her to be at Sandringham on Accession Day and do so privately.”

When King George VI died, the Queen was only 25 years old and on vacation in Kenya with Prince Philip.

The Queen is expected to spend about a month at Wood Farm, a cottage on the estate where Prince Philip spent his retirement.

The Queen usually spends Christmas at Sandringham and then returns to Windsor for a series of engagements following Accession Day.

The Queen has visited Sandringham at least twice since Philip’s death in April, but this is her first extended stay.

Princess Elizabeth was crowned Queen in June 1953, 18 months after becoming Queen in February 1952.

The Royal Household declined to comment.