The Queen issues a statement in response to Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s birth

The Queen expressed her delight at the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kid.

On Sunday evening, the official Royal Family Twitter account tweeted a heartwarming message: “Congratulations on the arrival of Lilibet Diana to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are overjoyed. Lilibet is the 11th great-grandchild of Her Majesty.”

On 4 June, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child. In a statement, the couple’s spokesman confirmed the news, saying:

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

“She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. Both mother and kid are healthy and adjusting to their new surroundings.

Buckingham Palace issued the following statement earlier in the day on behalf of the monarch and senior royals: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, who is referred to as Lilibet in the family. Diana was chosen as her middle name in honor of her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

“The couple already has a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess would want to express their gratitude for your kind wishes and prayers as they enjoy this unique time together as a family.”

The infant is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. The royal family has expanded significantly this year, with the birth of Harry and Meghan’s second child, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, August, in February and Zara and Mike Tindall’s third child, Lucas, in March.

Also in autumn, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter is now seventh in line to the British throne, behind her older brother Archie, her father Harry, her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, her uncle Prince William, and her grandpa Prince Charles.