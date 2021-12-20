The Queen looks inside her Covid-safe Christmas as she prepares to cancel the Royal church walkabout.

The Queen takes a look inside her Covid-safe Christmas as she prepares to cancel the Royal church walkabout.

According to experts, the Queen will have a low-key Christmas with a “hard core” of key Royals, no charades, and limited gift-giving as she scales back celebrations amid fears over Omicron.

Instead of spending the holidays at Sandringham, her favorite country retreat, the monarch will spend the first Christmas without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

According to royal experts, the 95-year-old Monarch’s celebrations will include a “hard core” of Royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.

As the Omicron variant rips through Britain, the Queen will have only 15 family members gather this year, instead of the usual 30-person celebration.

It is understood that the customary post-lunch parlor games will be canceled, and generous gift-giving will be reduced.

“Obviously it’s going to be much smaller and it’s going to be similar to last year,” royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun.

“The only significant difference is that Prince Philip will not be present.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and possibly Sophie Wessex, and possibly others – a small hard core of people – join her for lunch.”

“However, I believe it will be a dozen people rather than the 30 or so who were up at Sandringham.”

“At Windsor, you probably have a custom-made bubble of people who are regularly tested and can deal with a smaller number of people.”

“As a result, they work shifts in which a certain number of people are on and a certain number are off.”

“I can’t believe she’ll be completely on her own.”

So I’m sure some of her family members will join her on the big day.”

Mr Dampier described the day as beginning with a 1 p.m. Christmas lunch before the family gathers to watch the Queen’s speech.

“They’ll probably have some kind of church service or religious service in the morning, whether it’s in the private chapel inside the castle or in St George’s chapel,” he added.

“It’ll probably be in the private chapel.”

The castle has a small private chapel.

“After that, I expect them to have drinks as usual before lunch.”

The Queen, on the other hand, is unlikely to partake in the festivities, having chosen to abstain from alcohol in preparation for her Platinum Jubilee next year.

Mr Dampier continued, “Then they tend to sit down for lunch at 1pm – and they don’t hang around.”

“They make it…

