The Queen makes an appearance at the historic joint christening of her great-grandsons.

The christenings of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 9-month-old son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s 8-month-old son, Lucas, were both attended by Queen Elizabeth II on November.

A ceremony for two of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren was held recently.

Her Majesty, 95, attended the christenings of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 9-month-old son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s 8-month-old son, Lucas, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, on November 8.

As she walked out of the Royal Chapel of All Saints, the monarch was photographed wearing a lime green ensemble and matching hat.

According to the Press Association, immediate members of the royal family and close friends attended the service, which marked the first time in modern history that a double royal christening took place in the United Kingdom.

The Queen’s appearance came just four days after she made her first public appearance since her recent hospitalization.

General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, paid her a visit on the 17th.

Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for “preliminary investigations,” according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, and doctors advised her to rest for a few weeks, forcing her to cancel previously planned engagements.

Due to a sprained back, Her Majesty was unable to attend the Cenotaph’s Remembrance Sunday Service last week, only the seventh time in 69 years.

Last week, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son, gave an update on his mother’s health during an interview with Sky News.

“She’s fine,” he told the news organization.

“It’s not quite as easy as it used to be once you get to 95,” he continued, jokingly adding, “It’s bad enough at 73.”

The christening took place one day after Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding anniversary, her first since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

In April, at the age of 99, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away.

“The impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the Queen’s heart,” she said in a virtual speech at the COP26 evening reception earlier this month.

