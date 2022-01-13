The Queen may revoke Duke of Edinburgh’s titles as a ‘last resort’ after the Royal has been ordered to stand trial for sex abuse.

After sex abuse claims against him were dismissed, it was decided today that Prince Andrew would face trial in the United States.

The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims that he sexually abused her when she was only 17 years old.

Based on a previous (dollar)500,000 (£371,000) deal signed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2009, his lawyers claimed that her civil lawsuit should be dismissed.

The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims he sexually abused her when she was just 17 years old.

However, today, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the case can go forward.

The Queen and Prince Philip famously slept in separate bedrooms before Prince Philip’s death in April last year.

The upper class “always have separate bedrooms,” according to Philip’s cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks.

Lady Pam made the claim in 2012 during an interview with Sally Bedell Smith for her biography of the monarch.

She explained, “The upper classes in England have always had separate bedrooms.”

Sleeping separately is not only ‘proper,’ but it is also advised by doctors.

THE QUEEN, AT THE AGE OF 95, is still on a strict daily schedule, which necessitates a good night’s sleep.

According to experts at Eachnight.com, the monarch’s long life may be due to her active lifestyle and good sleeping habits.

But what is Her Majesty’s bedtime routine like, and what makes her such a good sleeper?

Everything is revealed here…

According to a legal expert, the Duke of York’s sexual assault trial, which was approved by a US judge, threatens to trigger a “constitutional crisis” that will engulf the royal family.

Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s accuser, is now expected to give a detailed account in court of how she was trafficked to have sex with the Queen’s second son when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke’s lawyers argued that Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, but Judge Lewis A Kaplan dismissed their motion.

The ruling will be a major setback for Andrew, according to media lawyer Mark Stephens, who believes it will prompt senior royals to meet to discuss how to deal with the monarchy’s looming reputational damage during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“Judge Lewis Kaplan has thrown a reasoned judicial decision like a bomb into the middle and heart of the royal family,” Mr Stephens told the BBC.

