The Queen may revoke the Duke’s titles as a ‘last resort,’ as a judge orders the Royal to face a sex abuse trial.

Following the dismissal of sex abuse allegations against him, Prince Andrew will stand trial in the United States.

The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims he sexually abused her when she was just 17 years old.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil lawsuit should be dismissed, according to his lawyers, because of a previous (dollar)500,000 (£371,000) deal she signed in 2009.

However, today, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the case can go forward.

A US judge’s approval of the Duke of York’s sexual assault trial threatens to trigger a “constitutional crisis” that will engulf the royal family, according to a legal expert.

Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s accuser, is now expected to give a detailed account of how she was trafficked to have sex with the Queen’s second son when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke’s lawyers argued that Ms Giuffre had waived her right to sue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, but Judge Lewis A Kaplan dismissed their motion.

The decision will be a major setback for Andrew, according to media lawyer Mark Stephens, who expects senior royals to meet to discuss how to deal with the looming reputational damage to the monarchy during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“Judge Lewis Kaplan has thrown a reasoned judicial decision like a bomb into the middle and heart of the royal family, and threatens to provoke constitutional crisis as a result,” Mr Stephens told the BBC.

“Essentially, I think he’s either going to have to engage in the trial process or he’s going to have to settle, and that may well be his least worst option,” he said, adding that the duke has “no good options.”

The Prince of Wales is hoping that a series of Holocaust survivor paintings he commissioned will serve as a “guiding light for our society.”

A new BBC documentary follows Charles as he commissions seven leading artists to paint some of the country’s last remaining Holocaust survivors.

All seven survivors were children in concentration camps or ghettos during WWII and are now in their 90s after settling in the United Kingdom.

The portraits, which will be displayed in London and Edinburgh, are intended to serve as a permanent reminder of the Nazi regime’s horrors…

