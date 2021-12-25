Philip receives a heartfelt Christmas message from the Queen, who praises his “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh.”

The Queen writes Philip a heartfelt Christmas message, complimenting his “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh.”

This year, Her Majesty gave a heartfelt traditional Christmas address, lamenting the loss of her “beloved” husband, who died in April at the age of 99.

For the first time in 73 years, Christmas will be spent without Prince Philip.

The monarch praised his sense of humour while also expressing her pride in his accomplishments, saying she was “proud beyond words” in a deeply personal message.

She said that despite his absence from the family for Christmas, “we all felt his presence” and that he would want them to have a good time.

In addition to her words, there were other touching tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her dress was pinned with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she had worn on her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary.

Unlike previous years, when she was surrounded by many family photos, a framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple in 2007 was the only photo on display.

“Despite the fact that Christmas is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, it can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” she said.

“I see why this year is different than others.”

“However, the warmth and affection expressed in the many tributes to my beloved Philip’s life and work – from across the country, the Commonwealth, and the world – has brought me great comfort in the months since his death.”

“His spirit of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make any situation enjoyable were unstoppable.”

“At the end of it all, that mischievous, inquisitive twinkle was just as bright as it had been when I first saw him.”

“But, of course, life is made up of final goodbyes and first meetings – and, as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas,” Her Majesty continued.

“Like millions of others around the world, we felt his presence as we prepared for Christmas.”

She then praised her husband for establishing the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and raising environmental awareness.

“As they are passed down through the generations, sometimes updated for changing times,” she said, “we see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions, and values that are so important to us.”

“It gives me great joy to see it in my own family.”

Prince Philip was always thinking about passing the baton.

