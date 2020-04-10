The Queen shares photos of her horses running free at Hampton Court Palace

Royals are taking a step back from official duties while on lockdown – and the same is true of the Queen’s hard-working horses.

Photos posted by the official Royal Family Instagram account show the Queen’s carriage horses running free in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace, where they have been ‘turned out’, or left to be outdoors, while royal engagements are on hold.

The horses – Cleveland Bays and Windsor Greys, all personally named by her – are normally used for official engagements such as audiences, royal processions and the state opening of Parliament.

Royal supporters were quick to praise the move and noted how happy the horses appeared.

One posted: ‘Such a lovely photo of them.’ Another added: ‘Gorgeous.’

The Queen is currently in joint isolation with Prince Philip at Windsor.

Last week Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the Queen conducting her weekly audience with the Prime Minister over the phone. The photo showed Her Majesty, 93, sitting at the desk of her private sitting room.

It was seen as a move to reassure the public after it emerged Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her Majesty is said to be in good health but in order to minimise contact with anyone who may be carrying the virus, staffing has been kept to a minimum.

Her Majesty is said to be extremely conscious that no member of staff should be working if it can be avoided.

As a result, she has chosen to bypass her daily horse rides as the exercise would mean groomsmen working in the stables.

Clarence House has said that the Prince is in good spirits despite testing positive for the virus last week. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The 71-year-old started showing ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus last weekend and last Sunday returned to Birkhall, his Scottish residence, with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Both were tested for Covid-19 on Monday and on Tuesday Charles was told he had the virus. Although Camilla was found not to have it, she too is staying at Birkhall but is living apart from her husband.