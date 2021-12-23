The Queen will host Christmas dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla, after Princess Anne was forced to cancel hers due to Covid.

It comes after Her Majesty, 95, had to cancel her annual trip to Sandringham, Norfolk, due to an outbreak of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Anne, 71, will not be able to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

Sir Timothy, 66, and the Princess Royal are believed to be isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

Her Majesty, on the other hand, will be surrounded by her family, with Charles and Camilla dining with her.

“The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day,” a spokesman said.

The Queen will be “disappointed,” according to royal expert Angela Levin, that Anne will be unable to attend the festive gathering.

“Princess Anne will be disappointed not to see the Queen at Windsor because her husband, Sir Timothy, has tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted.

“Anne is obedient and the offspring who most resembles the late Prince Philip, with the same sense of humour and demeanor. Hopefully he will recover soon.”

She had hoped to spend the holidays at her favorite country retreat, where she has spent the holidays for decades.

Instead, the monarch will spend her second Christmas at Windsor Castle, and her first without her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

Her Majesty’s absence from Sandringham for Christmas was the first in 32 years, as she spent the big day shielding at Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh.

