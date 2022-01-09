The Queen wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday in a sweet Instagram post that included an emoji.

The Queen wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday in an adorable Instagram post that included an emoji.

The Queen wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday in an emotional Instagram post.

The monarch was photographed with her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a series of touching photos shared on the official Royal Family account.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” read the message, which was likely written by a member of the Queen’s social media team.

The first image shows Her Majesty and Kate seated together at Vernon Park in Nottingham in 2012 during the Diamond Jubilee tour.

At Trooping the Colour in 2016, two women can be seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The third is a moving tribute to Kate and William’s first solo engagement after their wedding in 2011, when Kate joined the Queen in Leicester a year later.

During a visit to the Eden Project last year, Kate, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen were photographed surrounded by an enormous cake.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday by sharing stunning photographs of herself in Alexander McQueen gowns.

For the most recent news, visit our Royal Family live blog.

Paolo Roversi’s photographs were inspired by historical royal portraits.

Kate will spend her 40th birthday at home with her husband, Prince William, 39, and their three children, George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, three.

She did, however, release three photos in which she pays public homage to Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.

Kate is said to have chosen Italian Mr Roversi because she admires his style of photography. Kate studied art history at university and has curated a 19th century art exhibition.

In November, the portraits were taken at Kew Gardens.