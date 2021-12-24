The Queen’s Christmas message has five hidden details, including a sweet nod to Prince Philip.

Her Majesty’s speech set-up is full of thoughtful details, from the ornaments on the Christmas tree to a sweet nod to Prince Philip.

The Queen’s poignant Christmas message, which will be broadcast to the world tomorrow at 3 p.m., contains five hidden details.

During her Christmas Day speech, the Queen is wearing a treasured brooch, which is a touching tribute to Prince Philip.

On her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary, Her Majesty wore sapphire chrysanthemum jewelry for a photo.

In 1946, she received a platinum brooch set with sapphires and diamonds as a gift.

She proudly wore the brooch for a photo at Broadlands, Hants, after her 1947 wedding to her beloved Philip.

This is a touching tribute to her late husband, as it will be her first Christmas speech without him by her side.

According to sources, the Queen, who is 95 years old, will deliver the most emotional and personal annual television address of her nearly 70-year reign.

During the speech, she also has a photo of her late husband Philip in the background.

On their 60th anniversary, it shows the happy couple recreating a honeymoon photo.

In the pre-recorded address to the nation, a framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple in 2007 sits on a desk beside her.

It is the only image she has, unlike previous years when she had many pictures of her family around her.

In her first Christmas speech since his death at the age of 99 in April, the monarch will reflect on the loss of her beloved husband.

Senior aides have described her romantic gestures as “particularly personal.”

This year, the Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room, where the speech was recorded, has a special meaning.

Over 100 white and gold stars were specially made by the children and staff of The Royal School, Windsor, to decorate it.

Following the recording of the speech, the stars were returned to the school to be hung on the students’ own Christmas tree.

However, before the end of the term, each child was given a star to take home as a present for their families.

The White Drawing Room is one of three semi-state rooms built as private apartments for King George IV in Windsor Castle.

It’s also one of Windsor Castle’s most popular rooms.

They have interiors designed by Morel andamp; Seddon, as well as furnishings and fittings from George IV’s former London home, Carlton House.

The former King was known for his opulent interior design taste – and the finer points…

