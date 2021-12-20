The Queen’s Christmas plans are shattered when Covid forces her to cancel her trip to Sandringham and stay at Windsor.

Covid forces the Queen to cancel her Christmas plans and stay at Windsor instead of Sandringham.

THE Queen’s Christmas plans have been shattered due to concerns about Covid.

As the UK battles rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant, Her Majesty, 95, has been forced to cancel her annual trip to Sandringham, Norfolk.

She had planned to spend the holidays at her favorite country retreat, as she had for decades.

Instead, for the second year in a row, the monarch will remain at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty did not spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in 32 years.

She spent the special day shielding with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

And this year’s scenes appear to be eerily similar, with the Firm attempting to avoid contact with as many people as possible as daily infections in the UK once again exceed 90,000.

On December 25, it is unclear who, if anyone, will accompany her, despite family members’ assurances that she will be safe.

Due to the threat of a virus, the Queen has already canceled her holiday family gathering.

Last week, it was announced that her annual royal get-together lunch in the run-up to the big day would not take place as planned, but that it was “the right thing to do.”

The decision was described as “precautionary” because it was believed that the festive lunch would “threaten too many people’s Christmas plans if it went ahead.”

Because it is a “private family event,” Buckingham Palace declined to comment further.

On December 21, the Queen was supposed to host The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as about 50 other members of the Royal Family, at Windsor Castle.

Inside the castle, there was to be wine, crackers, and a feast before the monarch left for Sandringham for the big day.

The party was moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor on Tuesday because the Queen is still on “light duty” due to health concerns.

August, Lucas, and Siena, three of her four new grandchildren, were all due to arrive at the gathering.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie, and their daughter Lilibet, who was born this year, were not expected to attend the party because they live in the United States.

Then, following the cancellation, rumors circulated that the royals were planning to cancel their annual Christmas Day walkabout due to concerns that it would turn into an Omicron super-spreader.

Thousands of royal watchers typically gather to greet members of the Firm during their annual December 25 stroll, with some waiting in line since…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.