The Queen’s favorite fast food has been revealed, and it isn’t McDonald’s or KFC (though she does have a custom order).

The Queen’s favorite fast food has been revealed, and it’s not McDonald’s or KFC (though she does have a special order).

THE QUEEN’S FORMER CHEF REVEALED THE MONARCH’S FAVORITE FAST FOOD, despite the Monarch’s general aversion to quick meals.

Darren O’Grady, a professional chef, spent 15 years in the royal kitchen, preparing meals for the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Princess Diana.

The Queen, according to Darren, generally avoids fast food, but there was one exception.

The Queen, like most of us, enjoys hamburgers, but she doesn’t order them with the bun.

But, unlike most of us, she didn’t take the bus down to McDonalds or Burger King to get her fast food fix; instead, she had her kitchen team make her a homemade meat patty.

“It always tickled me at Balmoral, we used to make our own burgers,” Darren said.

We’d make venison burgers after they shot deer.

“There’d be beautiful cranberry…stuffed into them,” she says, “but we never put buns out.”

When Darren wasn’t making her Majesty’s bread-free burgers, he was mostly preparing classic French cuisine.

Darren also revealed that the Queen disliked pizza and that no pizza was served to him during his 15 years at the palace.

