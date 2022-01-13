The Queen’s new Annus Horribilis – Her Majesty will have a WORSE year than the scandal-plagued Diamond Jubilee of 1992.

As her joyous Dimond Jubilee is marred by scandal, the Queen is set to have her worst year since her infamous 1992 Annus Horribilis.

Her Majesty has been beset by Royal Family divorces, and Windsor Castle nearly burned down three decades ago, prompting experts to predict that the 95-year-old will face yet another year of heartbreak.

In the past year, the royal family has been rocked by a slew of scandals involving The Firm, including Prince Andrew’s sex claim and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official departure from the Royal Family.

And royal experts told Infosurhoy that Her Majesty’s next 12 months could be even worse, with her favorite son Prince Andrew facing a civil lawsuit over Virginia Giuffre’s sex claims against him, Harry set to release an explosive autobiography, and it being the first full year she will be without her beloved husband Prince Philip by her side.

Her Majesty’s words on the 40th anniversary of her Accession appear to have come back to bite her, as another Annus Horribilis may be on the way.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told the Sun Online that he hopes for a better year for the Queen as she prepares for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Last year was also an Annus Horribilis, with Prince Phillip’s death, Harry and Meghan’s departure, the Oprah Winfrey interview, and, of course, Prince Andrew,” he said.

“As she approaches her 70th year on the throne, the Queen would have hoped for a lot more smooth sailing this year.”

However, Dampier is concerned that Prince Andrew’s legal woes will “cast a shadow” over her upcoming celebrations.

“If they can sort out the situation with Prince Andrew, I believe this will be a good year for the Queen, as Jubilees always boost the monarchy.”

In 1992, the Duke of York was also at the center of a Royal scandal when his former wife Sarah Ferguson was photographed in a compromising position with her financial advisor while on vacation in St Tropez.

Following the publication of photos of Texan millionaire John Bryan kissing Fergie’s toes, the couple divorced four years later.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, divorced her husband of nearly two decades, Captain Mark Phillips, after a three-year separation in the same trying year.

Later that year, after marrying Timothy Laurence, she became the first child of a British monarch to remarry.

While dealing with her children’s love lives, she…

