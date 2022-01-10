The United Kingdom will commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a bake-off competition to create a pudding honoring Her Majesty.

The nation will commemorate Her Majesty’s historic Platinum Jubilee in 2022 with a UK-wide bake-off to create a dessert in her honor.

The winning dessert, which will be judged by Mary Berry, is expected to be as popular as the Victoria Sponge, which was named after Queen Victoria.

Bake Orf is a competition to create a dessert that will become a national treasure, similar to Coronation Chicken, which she invented when she became Queen in 1952.

The Queen will taste the winning recipe and it will be served at parties across the country.

Dame Mary, 86, will participate in a blind taste test alongside TV chef Monica Galetti and the Queen’s chef Mark Flanagan.

“I’m ecstatic to be panel chair for this exciting competition to create the perfect pudding for the Queen,” she said.

I wish everyone who participates a great time.”

“The British public, as well as the Queen, love their cake,” a royal source said.

There’s no better way to commemorate her 70 years on the throne than with a timeless pudding.

“Britain has a proud history of cake-making, and many of us turned to baking during the pandemic, so I don’t think the judges will run out of ideas.”

Before February 4, anyone over the age of eight can enter with a pud.

In March, the top five finalists will compete in a live “bake-off” at the Fortnum and Mason store near Buckingham Palace.

To commemorate the jubilee, British citizens will be given a four-day holiday in June.

After a health scare last year, the Queen, 95, has remained at Windsor Castle.

Visit fortnumandmason.complatinum-pudding to enter.

Tuesday, June 2nd

The Colour Trooping begins at Buckingham Palace and continues down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade.

A display will be put on by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and over 1,200 troops from the Household Division, followed by an RAF fly-past.

A beacon will be lit in over 1,500 cities, towns, and villages across the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and UK overseas territories.

They’ll also be lit in each Commonwealth country’s capitals, with one at Buckingham Palace.

On June 3rd,

A THANKSGIVING SERVICE was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London.

Further events will be announced later, according to the Royal Family’s website.

4th of June

“Some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars” will perform a live concert for the public at Buckingham Palace as part of the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace.

The concert will also be broadcast live in Sandringham’s Royal Parkland, Norfolk, and will be open to the public.

The grounds of Balmoral in Aberdeenshire will also be open to royalists over the weekend.

Today is Sunday…

