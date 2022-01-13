Latest news on Prince Andrew: The Queen’s son could pay £10 million to prevent rape accuser Virginia Giuffre from taking him to court.

Legal experts believe that Prince Andrew could pay £10 million to prevent his rape accuser from pursuing him in court.

The Duke of York recently sold his Swiss chalet for £17 million, leaving him with a £10 million war chest to defend himself against the claims.

Following a US judge’s ruling this week that the allegations should be heard in court, legal experts say offering the money as a direct payoff to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is Andrew’s “least worst option.”

A COLDLY crafted judgment from a New York court sealed PRINCE Andrew’s date with US justice.

The royal’s attempt to have the case dismissed was unsuccessful, as District Judge Lewis Kaplan explained in 44 pages.

He brushed aside dossiers of obscure US legal cases brought up by the Prince’s legal team.

The 2009 agreement between paedo Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Guiffre was described by the judge as “ambiguous.”

Andrew’s claim that the non-prosecution agreement shielded him as a third party was “an overly broad generalization,” according to him.

Judge Kaplan ruled that Ms Guiffre’s case was “legally sufficient.”

Buckingham Palace took a step back from Andrew the night before last.

The Queen’s spokesman declined to comment on the matter because it is still under investigation.

“Andrew has to settle for the sake of his mother,” said Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

Andrew’s attorneys don’t want him to say anything because he’s a stutterer.”

“It’s the final nail in the coffin of Andrew’s reputation,” said Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace.

If a settlement is reached, the taxpayer is entitled to inquire as to where the money comes from.”

The Queen is rumored to be funding his case, but paying an alleged sex abuse victim to settle claims against her son would be a public relations disaster.

This year, Andrew has been missing.

He denies the allegations and is said to be determined to clear his name, according to sources.

His lawyers previously stated that no financial offer had been discussed, but that more than 95% of civil trials in the United States are settled outside of court.

“This has dropped a bomb on the Royal Family,” said Mark Stephens, a constitutional law expert.

It is the most serious issue that anyone has ever faced.

“The only thing that could make things worse is if he was interrogated about what he did or didn’t do to a 17-year-old woman.”

Now is the time for him to make his decision.

It’s the option that’s the least bad for him.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer would make fun of him…

