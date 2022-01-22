‘The Question of What We Find at a Person’s Lowest Point,’ says the director of ‘Squid Game.’

Director of ‘Squid Game’ Explains Multiple Betrayals: ‘The Question of What We Find at a Person’s Lowest Point’

Squid Game’s dynamic and profound storyline, according to director Hwang Dong-hyuk, has many underlying messages from capitalism, humanity, and betrayals.

As 456 players fight to stay alive in each round of childhood games, they will stop at nothing to stay alive.

Hwang explains why he broke fans’ hearts with various betrayals in a sit-down interview with the director, Lee Jung-jae, and HoYeon Jung.

There were many shocking twists in the storyline of the global K-drama when broken down.

Seong Gi-hun betrays his mother and steals her bank card to place a bet at the race tracks early in the drama, which is one of the first betrayals.

Throughout Squid Game, betrayals abound, such as Cho Sang-woo’s refusal to inform Gi-hun about the Dalgona challenge.

Despite knowing Gi-hun’s anguish and the possibility of death, he also votes to stay in the game.

In the marbles game, he betrays Ali, and in the bridge game, he betrays another player.

Sang-woo isn’t the only one who can relate to the theme.

Han Mi-nyeo is also betrayed by Jang Deok-su, who pushes her away and uses her attachment and “love” for him against her.

Some of Squid Game’s heartbreaking betrayals were planned and intended to probe humanity.

The Director and Cast of ‘Squid Game’ Talk About the K-Drama’s Biggest Betrayal: ‘Sae-byeok’s Decision Led to Her Own Death’

Lee, Hwang, and Jung discuss the K-drama’s most memorable scenes in a video interview with Vanity Fair.

The cast and director discuss Kang Sae-byeok’s death, which is the most emotional betrayal in Squid Game.

Sae-byeok is injured and dies from her injuries before the final game.

Sang-woo and Gi-hun have the chance to assassinate each other.

To even the playing field, Sang-woo would betray both characters.

After betraying another player, Gi-hun would murder his pal.

“By this point, Gi-hun has had the experience of betraying Il-nam,” Hwang explains.

“Gi-hun isn’t the same person he used to be,” Sea-byeok says, pointing out that he isn’t a monster.

Sang-woo sees an opportunity to kill Sae-byeok while trying to save Gi-hun’s morals.

The Squid Game’s greatest betrayal was killing Sae-byeok.

When Gi-hun discovers that Il-nam is the creator, the cycle continues.

Hwang says his main goal was to depict “what we find at a person’s lowest points,” and he wanted to explore “what is left to a human” in the most extreme way possible…

