The question you should ask yourself before marrying is revealed by Woman, and it could save you from making a costly mistake.

MARRIAGE PROPOSALS mark a turning point in a couple’s relationship when they must decide whether or not to pursue it further.

People are frequently overcome with joy and rush to say “yes” to the gleaming ring in front of them.

However, one woman, Laura High, believes that before agreeing to walk down the aisle, you should think long and hard about your future plans.

“No joke, I would’ve emptied my bank account ten times over to get this advice before I married my ex-husband,” she began, posting to her TikTok account.

“So, look at your person exactly as they are right now—he, she, they, them.”

“Take away all potential, all dreams, all expectations, and all promises that they have made to you,” she advised her followers.

“So see them only as they are right now,” she continued.

Now for the big question:

“Now imagine that you have a child who looks exactly like that.

“And if your gut reaction isn’t happiness and pride, don’t marry that person,” she stated emphatically.

She explained the purpose of the practice in the comments:

“I’m getting a lot of people asking me in the comments, ‘But what if I don’t want kids?’ As you know, this is just a thought exercise to see things from a different perspective.

“However, if that doesn’t work for you, that’s fine.”

That’s fine, too.

“Boo, live your truth.”

The concept was well-received by audience members:

“I just did this and came to the conclusion that I need to marry them right now,” one of them said.

“As a divorce lawyer, this is incredible,” said another.

“The biggest mistake women make is expecting a man to change,” wrote a third.

Additional advice came from other users:

“First, go on a trip.”

Do not marry them if you do not enjoy traveling with them,” one advised.

“I’ve also heard it said, ‘Would you be happy for a loved one if they told you they had a relationship exactly like yours?'” another added.

