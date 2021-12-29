The Radfords, Britain’s largest family, have welcomed a new member, with Sue, a mother of 22 sharing a photo of the newest member.

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children to look after, so you’d think they’d have their hands full.

The parents of Britain’s largest family, on the other hand, have today introduced the family’s newest member: a dachshund puppy.

Sue shared a photo of Arlo, her adorable silver dachshund, on Instagram.

“Did we mention we have a new addition to the family our little Arlo,” the mom-of-22 captioned the photo.

In the family’s ten-bedroom former care home, Arlo will join the family’s four other dogs, Lola, Bluebell, Ivy, and Mabel, as well as two bunnies named Oreo and Peter.

The new puppy is thought to have been a Christmas present for the kids.

The mother previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family celebrating Boxing Day at their’millionaire mansion,’ and it appears that the family has a ton of gifts.

A toy kitchen, a doll house, and a variety of trucks were among the gifts.

The family previously revealed their extravagant Christmas traditions, which included a £7,000 outlay and 70 rolls of wrapping paper.

Noel and Sue spend between £100 and £200 on each child’s gift, totaling around 300 items.

“Boxing Day chills,” Sue added as a caption.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one are the children of Sue and Noel.

On July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relying on their pie shop.

The family recently returned from a magical Christmas trip to Lapland, complete with husky rides and visits from Santa Claus.

Their Christmas dinner costs £400 before they add the meat and includes 10kg of potatoes, 4kg of carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets, and 2.5kg of Brussels sprouts.

On December 25, the family eats a turkey, a beef joint, and a whole gammon cooked in their dual ovens.

The kids make gift lists, but because there are so many of them, their wish lists aren’t guaranteed.

Sue spent hours looking for a PS5 and a specific Barbie doll’s house this year.

“We had to give up on the PS5 and eventually got the doll’s house,” she explained, “but the cost was disgusting.”

It’s supposed to cost £240, but one website was asking £700.”

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 who lives a millionaire's lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor…

