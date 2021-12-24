The Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal is supported by Doctor Who star Alex Kingston and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Alex Kingston from Doctor Who and Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey, are both supporters of the Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal.

In England alone, there are an estimated 86,625 children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, but Rainbow Trust is the only organization that helps the entire family.

The average annual cost of supporting a family is £1,780.

£26 for an hour of practical and emotional assistance.

“My wife and I are both proud and long-standing Patrons of this fantastic charity,” Lord Fellowes of West Stafford said.

“It’s fantastic that the charity is still going strong a decade later, providing vital support to families dealing with seriously ill children.”

Rainbow’s i Christmas Appeal is a fitting and significant way to commemorate its 35th anniversary while also raising much-needed funds for as many families as possible across the UK.”

“A Rainbow Trust Family Support Worker is a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to, an extra pair of hands to do the shopping, help with household needs, a friend to entertain other siblings with games, or a day out when Mums or Dads need a break,” Ms Kingston explained.

“Whatever it takes to relieve stress, prevent burnout, and prevent feelings of isolation as a supporter of families and children facing life-threatening illnesses.”

Please donate to Rainbow Trust.”

“Rainbow Trust is there when families are going through the darkest of times – providing practical and emotional support when they need it most,” said ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale.

It’s a fantastic charitable organization.”

“I have been a supporter of Rainbow Trust and the for a number of years now,” Matthew Pinsent, who won 10 world championship gold medals and four consecutive Olympic gold medals in rowing, said.

