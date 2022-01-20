The Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony Outfits for Team USA Are Now Available for Purchase: Here’s How to Get Them

The Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony Outfits for Team USA are now on sale: Here’s How to Get Them.

The Winter Olympics aren’t quite here yet, but the Opening Ceremony uniforms are.

This year’s athletes were dressed by Ralph Lauren, and their innovative outerwear did not disappoint.

The fashion house released a few jackets, pants, and accessories with a special insulation that keeps the warmth in while keeping the cold out.

The one-of-a-kind material, however, isn’t limited to Olympic athletes; fans can also get their hands on it.

So, whether you’re looking for a matchy-matchy moment with your favorite player or simply want to represent the United States at your next viewing party, head over to the Ralph Lauren website right now.

There are a variety of options available at various price points, so there’s something for almost everyone.

It will be difficult to choose just one item from the collection, which includes the Opening Ceremony Anorak (dollar)1,998, the fleece Jacket (dollar)245, and the Women’s leggings (dollar)298, among others.

“We’re thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable, and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

“America’s elite athletes have dedicated their lives to the chance to represent their country on the international stage.

We thank Ralph Lauren for celebrating and supporting their unity, as well as for pushing the envelope when it comes to developing apparel for Team USA that serves a purpose.”

Ralph Lauren isn’t the only brand supporting Team USA; Volcom has been named the team’s official apparel.

Yes, you can have their looks right now if you move quickly.

The label debuted a windbreaker for (dollar)90, an Iconic Stone Pullover for (dollar)65, a Puff Puff Synthetic Down Jacket for (dollar)260, and a slew of other items.

Skims was also brought in to outfit the players in some warm, comfortable clothing.

Kim Kardashian’s fashion label was also the official sponsor of Team USA’s loungewear and undergarments at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Team USA’s Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony Outfits Are Available for Purchase: How to Shop