The Reaction of Sarah Jessica Parker to Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Reaction to Chris Noth’s Accusations of Sexual Assault

Mr. Noth is one of Chris Noth’s most iconic roles in Sex and the City.

Huge.

Women have accused him of sexual assault since he left that role.

Sarah Jessica Parker released a statement with her co-stars, but this is how she’s reportedly reacting privately to the news.

Two women have come forward to accuse Noth of rape, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor allegedly raped one of them in his apartment in 2004.

Noth allegedly raped her in his apartment in 2015, according to the second woman.

Zoe Lister-Jones also claimed he was sexually inappropriate with a female promoter and later was inappropriate by making comments to herself while working together on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Big, Noth’s character on And Just Like That, was already killed off, but he was fired from The Equalizer.

The allegations against him have been refuted.

“The allegations leveled against me by people I met years, if not decades ago are categorically false,” he said in a statement.

“These stories could have happened 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no means no — that’s a line I didn’t cross.”

“It was a mutually agreeable encounter.”

Following the news, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a social media statement.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.”

“We stand behind the women who have spoken up about their traumatic experiences.

We understand how difficult it must be for them to do so, and we applaud them.”

The cast issued a joint statement.

However, a source close to Parker claims to know his private reaction to the news.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and enraged that she and the rest of the cast have been forced into this situation,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly.

“It’s true…

