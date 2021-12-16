The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has halted filming after Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes after actress Garcelle Beauvais revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram.

She updated her health in a video she posted on March 13.

She began, “I hope you’re having a good Monday.”

“I discovered I had COVID”

Beauvais, 55, wrote in the caption that she was “thankful” to have been vaccinated and that she had not experienced any side effects.

“I feel OK,” she continued, before mentioning her 14-year-old sons Jax and Jaid Nilon.

“My boys are being tested, and they’ve all come back negative so far.”

And we’ll keep testing them.”

“Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantine for the next few days,” the reality star said, adding, “Well, not few, probably ten.”

It’s completely insane.

Take care when you’re out there.

“Take precautions.”

“Watch Spencer! It’s hauntingly good,” her co-stars said.

“I cried at the end,” Sutton Stracke admitted, adding, “Please get better soon!”

Housewives of Beverly Hills was Crystal Kung Minkoff’s natural recommendation.

Beauvais, a co-host of The Real, hinted that she “might show up on ‘Girl Chat’ via Zoom” in a future episode.

She reflected, “I’m going to miss the girls.”

On Wednesday, December 6, she walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast event.

Beauvais reunited with Sutton, Crystal, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards the day before the breakfast.

In October and November, Bravo aired the RHOBH reunion.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and Bravo.)

