‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Meryl Streep Admits She Watches

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Meryl Streep Admits to Watching

She’s just like us, Meryl Streep.

Streep revealed that she watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a new Zoom interview with the cast of Don’t Look Up.

Her co-stars, especially Ariana Grande and self-described Bravo super-fan Jennifer Lawrence, were taken aback by her admission.

“It’s life…it’s here and now.”

It is currently taking place.

So I go inside and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She confessed, “I do that.”

Streep then joked that being able to watch The Real Housewives is what motivates her to fight climate change.

“When I first saw the movie, I was completely taken aback, and I told director Adam McKay, ‘Give me a checklist.'”

‘Tell me the first three things we need to do,’ she said.

“In a strange way, this film is energizing because when you finish it, you’re like, ‘OK, f**k it.’

This is what we must focus on.

Everything stems from this.

We won’t be able to watch Housewives or anything else if we don’t make it.’

When you find someone else who watched Housewives, J Law is *all* of us.

They’ve officially become your Instagram BFF! (hashtag)RHOBHpic.twitter.com9ul1wKmHcj

Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student, and Leonardo DiCaprio plays her professor, Dr.

After learning that a comet is heading for Earth, Randall Mindy forms a team.

The two then embark on a massive media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet, but few people, including the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, seem to notice.

Lawrence spoke with ET at the film’s December premiere, and she had nothing but praise for her three-time Academy Award winner co-star.

“I mean, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived, and seeing her in person only confirms that,” Lawrence exclaimed.

Lawrence was awestruck by many people, but not by Meryl Streep.

“I think I was more star struck when I was around Ariana Grande,” Lawrence admitted, “because our worlds don’t really collide with musicians, and what she does is so different.”

“I mean, I sound similar to you, don’t get me wrong — even better,” she says.

