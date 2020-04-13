The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Weigh in on the Denise Richards-Brandi Glanville Drama

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are somewhat divided when it comes to the rumors surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season.

As Bravo fans know, season 10, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., will address those scandalous affair rumors between Richards and Glanville (rumors Richards has denied). And now, several of the RHOBH ladies are speaking out about the Brandi-Denise drama ahead of the show’s return.

“There’s two sides to every story,” Erika Jayne tells E! News exclusively. “Both of them will be told, and it’s ultimately up to the viewer to decide who or which person they believe.”

Jayne said she tried not to get too involved in the she said, she said back-and-forth this season. “I’m always going to pick Erika’s side no matter what,” she adds. “How involved was I? Not very much. Only in the sense that there’s the Brandi-Denise drama, and the reason why us women were brought into it was Brandi told us that Denise had been saying things about us as well. So that was my only dog in the fight.”

Kyle Richards, who was surprised that Denise walked off filming at one point over the drama (a scene teased in the thrilling trailer), admits to getting a little more involved.



“You can’t stay out of these things. You know, you’re all together all the time. You can’t just sit there. We’re here to have an opinion,” Kyle tells us. “We all get involved because we’re all together all the time. And you know, it’s being talked about and obviously when this whole thing happened, which is coming up with Denise, it’s out there and it’s like we’re signed up to do this show, it documents our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly and it’s not always fun. After being here for 10 years there’s been many things that I wish that I they hadn’t shown or that I hadn’t said or done, but you know, I’ve never walked off. But it’s a lot.”



The RHOBH trailer also shows Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers getting confrontational with the Housewives over the drama, particularly Erika, who fires back with an epic line.



“That was definitely interesting. It was weird, to say the least,” Kyle says of Aaron. “But I don’t want to say anything bad about Aaron. I’ll let the ladies who got into it more with him talk about that, but it was a little weird. I never liked when the husband’s get involved.”

Beverly Hills‘ newest Housewife Garcelle Beauvais definitely made it known whose side she’s on this season. “First of all, Brandi does not go away. She does not go away. She definitely speaks her mind,” Beauvais told E! exclusively. “Lot of people believe her and you know, some people believe Denise. I’m team Denise. I feel like loyalty and friendship means a lot to me.”

However, Beauvais did admit of her longtime friend, “But at times Denise made it hard because she’d walk away from the situation and didn’t want to deal.”

While Beauvais may have wished that Brandi would “go away” at times, Kyle sings a different story of Glanville this season.

“Obviously before we fought and we didn’t get along well for many years. And now we’re in a completely different place. And I see her differently and she’s gotten to know me,” Kyle revealed to us. “So we get along now and I actually like that she comes in and spices things up and actually just throws these things out of her mouth that you’re like, ‘What? I cann’t believe she just said that!’ But it entertains me!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns this Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)