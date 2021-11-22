‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Ultimate Girls Trip’ is now available to stream.

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ is now available to stream.

Bravo fans, rejoice: your reality TV Super Bowl has arrived in the form of an all-star special starring fan favorites from across the Real Housewives universe as they embark on a luxurious getaway together.

If it sounds too good to be true, don’t worry: it’s 100% true and sure to be packed with drama.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered early, much to the delight of fans, and the first three episodes are now available to stream on Peacock.

Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer star in the series, which follows seven Housewives as they join forces for a luxurious vacation.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: The Real Housewives event is currently streaming on Peacock; if you want more drama from your favorite housewives, you can also watch past seasons of the cult-favorite franchise on the streaming platform.

When Peacock announced the series in April and teased which Real Housewives stars would appear, the news made waves.

While many details are still being kept under wraps, Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey admitted to ET that there were some “tense” moments on set.

“At the beginning of hour one, the room was tense.

Listen, there are a lot of well-known people in this room.

They brought their A-game to the table.

“Everyone brought their A-game, Bravo brought in their strong personality girls, and we put on a fantastic show,” Gorga exclusively told ET.

The Housewives of the North Pole, another Peacock special starring Kyle Richards, will premiere later this year on the streaming service, giving fans of the reality TV franchise their full Real Housewives fix this holiday season.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out ET Style’s ultimate Real Housewives gift guide.

