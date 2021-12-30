The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’: A Look Back at Bravo’s Biggest Train Wreck of a Reunion

The Biggest Train Wreck of a Reunion in Bravo History, ‘Real Housewives of Miami’: A Look Back

The fourth season of Real Housewives of Miami has begun.

This time, Peacock is airing the show instead of Bravo.

And there’s a good chance they won’t have a live reunion when the season is over.

Andy Cohen and the RHOM producers decided to make the season 1 reunion a special episode of Watch What Happens Live back in 2011, when the show first aired.

And it turned out to be the most disastrous reunion in Bravo’s history.

The annual Black Gala was the focus of the second episode of season one of Real Housewives of Miami.

Lea Black and her famous lawyer husband Roy hosted the high-society charity event.

There was a ticket waiting list because the event was so exclusive.

And Lea was picky about who she invited.

Despite receiving an invitation, Lea’s RHOM co-star Cristy Rice did not RSVP or purchase tickets for the event.

Regardless, she showed up and crashed the party.

This infuriated Lea, and she let everyone know about it.

Lea was so enraged that she called in to Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired, referring to Cristy as a “hooker.”

“I feel compelled to correct the record.

According to Starcasm, “You know Cristy bought two tickets and she came with two friends and crashed the fundraiser for kids in need.”

“Then she snuck into the gala and proceeded to work the room like a (dollar)1000 hooker, then had the audacity to publicly declare that we should have paid her to attend.”

She finally paid for two people, not three, a month after we invoiced her, and then went around town trashing me, calling me a b*tch, and trashing the charity.”

When it came time for the season 1 reunion, Cohen and the other RHOM producers apparently forgot about Lea’s on-air outburst because they thought doing the reunion live on Bravo would be a good idea.

The gloves came off the moment Cohen mentioned the charity disaster.

The cast began yelling profanities, and Cohen had to remind them several times that they were on live television.

Lea’s claws quickly emerged, and she began swiping at Cristy.

Cristy responded that it was the first day of filming, so she didn’t think skipping out on the party would be a good idea.

