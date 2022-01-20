The Real Housewives of New Jersey have revealed their Season 12 taglines.

The girls from New Jersey have returned!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premiere is less than two weeks away, and Bravo has already teased fans with the cast’s sassy new taglines.

The new opening credits were released on January 3rd.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider are among the returning cast members who will give viewers a taste of what’s to come this season.

The RHONJ season 12 trailer, which features a lot of drama, was previously released by E! News.

Jenifer’s marriage appears to be on the rocks, as she claims that her husband Bill Aydin “doesn’t need to do me any favors” if he “doesn’t want to be in this marriage.”

Margaret compares her fiancé Luis Ruelas to a “car salesman,” and Teresa calls Margaret a “disgusting white trash bitch” during a shocking confrontation in Nashville.

Check out all of the ladies’ new catchphrases below!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back on February 2nd.

“Some people are born great, and some people are born Jersey,” says the author.

“I am not the one who starts the drama, but I am the one who puts an end to it.”

“I have a new king, but I’m still New Jersey’s queen.”

“Even though my nose is new, I can smell a rat.”

“You don’t have to give me a compliment, but you must respect me.”

“There is nothing to lose when you have nothing to hide,” I say.