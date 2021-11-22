‘The Real Housewives of New York City’: Luann de Lesseps Reveals Ramona Singer’s Drama – Plus a New Song?

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps said she was surprised she had conflict with Ramona Singer during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Of course, viewers may not be as taken aback by the drama as de Lesseps was.

During their private plane ride to paradise, singer had an instant feud with a few cast members.

Despite this, de Lesseps kept a good sense of humour about the confrontation.

The trip – and the plane ride – ended up inspiring a new song, he added.

On the trip, two original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City could have formed an alliance.

Unfortunately, de Lesseps claims that this did not entirely happen.

“Funnily enough, I had the most drama with Ramona,” de Lesseps said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope, “but you’ll have to watch and see.”

“Listen, Ramona has her moments, and she can put her foot in her mouth a lot, but she has a golden heart.”

She genuinely does.

And while she has good intentions, she sometimes stumbles over her words.

That concludes our discussion.”

“I mean, the title speaks for itself,” she said with a laugh.

The originals are all the different franchises – Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Jersey City, and New York.”

The drama isn’t limited to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York.

“There’s a lot of drama,” she stated emphatically.

“You know, Kenya [Moore] gets right into it, as you can see from the trailer with Ramona, right from the start, and there’s bound to be drama with seven women.”

But I must say that getting to know Kyle [Richards] and Kenya was a real pleasure for me.

Kenya, I thought, but I wasn’t sure about her.

She can be shady, et cetera, and I ended up liking her quite a bit.”

De Lesseps reflected on how some of the slang on the plane inspired him to write a new song.

“There were F-bombs on the G for the first hour on the plane, and we were doing an interview about it.”

It was for ET, I believe.”

“And Kenya was like, ‘Yeah, there were F-bombs on G,'” she added.

“And I’m like, with the OGs!” So I’ve written a new song.

‘F-bombs on the…’ is how it’s referred to.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.