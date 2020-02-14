The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Trailer Was Worth the Wait!

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 trailer is the most entertaining thing you’ll watch all day!

Bravo has gifted us our first look at RHONYC‘s new season, back Apr. 2, and the ladies of the Big Apple do not disappoint.

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all back with newbie Leah McSweeney. With a trip to Mexico, naked swimming, urinating in corn fields and drama galore, the new season’s trailer has us on the edge of our seats!

Let’s break down the action packed video:

Luann: The Countess appears to be drinking again as she takes a sip of a drink that’s “all vodka” and later exclaims in her confessional, “It tastes so good!” She also clarifies, “I never f–ked a pirate!” (OG RHONYC fans will understand).

Dorinda: Dorinda seems to be going through something as she admits to a male companion, “I pretended like everything was OK.” “Something is really bothering Dorinda,” Ramona also reveals before we see Dorinda calling Ramona a “coward” and getting into fights with multiple women. “You’re a sick human being! Get over it,” Luann yells at Dorinda.



Ramona: Always tried and true, Ramona is still feeling herself and admits, “I would pick up myself.” She also seems worried for longtime friend Dorinda and tells her, “We wanna help you! Don’t you understand? There’s a problem here and we want to help you! Don’t you understand?”



Sonja: Falling off chairs and open-mouth kissing her dog, Sonja never disappoints when it comes to entertaining us.



Tinsley: Tinsley is back with boyfriend (turned fiancé) Scott Kluth and announces, “I’m moving to Chicago.”



Leah: The Housewives newbie looks promising as we see her making out with a woman who looks like Tinsley while also telling Luann, “I like crazy people: Sonja, Dorinda, Ramona, even. You guys are hot f–king messes.”

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Thursday, Apr. 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

