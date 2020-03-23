The Real Housewives of New York City’s Season 12 Taglines Revealed!

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City are back and better than ever—at least according to their taglines for season 12!

Longtime show regulars Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all set to return, and they’ll be joined by newcomer Leah McSweeney.

E! is exclusively revealing what the ladies have to say for themselves this season. Watch the clip above for the brand-new RHONYC taglines, and keep reading to dive in to try and figure out what they really mean in the context of the new season.

Dorinda Medley: “I’m not always right, but I’m never wrong.”

Dorinda will be juggling moving into a new apartment, renovating the old one and dealing with the damage caused by a flood at Bluestone Manor. As she re-evaluates her relationship with longtime boyfriend John, she’s rediscovering herself and trying to be at peace. But she continues to butt heads with Tinsley. When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, tensions reach an all-time high.

Ramona Singer: “I don’t need to find love. I love myself.”

Yes, Ramona loves herself but she’s still on the hunt for love and companionship. All she needs is a man who fills out her checklist! She sold the beloved apartment she shared with daughter Avery and is now trying to get used to her new digs. Struggling with letting go of her old life, she seeks a little help in the form of therapy.

Sonja Morgan: “I’m no one’s accessory. I’m the whole lifestyle brand.”

Sonja has referred to herself as an “International Fashion Lifestyle Brand” in the past, so this tagline shouldn’t come as a surprise. This season, she’s living her best life. When she shows her latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection at NYFW, she is approached by an iconic NY department store with a big partnership offer. Looking for a fresh start, she faces one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make.

Luann de Lesseps: “Raise the curtains, lower the lights. I’m taking centerstage in my life.”

Life is still a cabaret, but now it’s called “Marry, F**k, Marry” as Luann workshops the latest iteration of her notorious stage show. With her probation over, she tries to reclaim her old life, but realizes old habits die hard.

Tinsley Mortimer: “Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception.”

Tinsley is enjoying her life in the city with her newly adopted dogs and a new apartment at the hotel. But just when Tinsley is about to give up on love, an old flame returns and makes her an offer she can’t resist.

Leah McSweeney: “I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch.”

The new RHONYC housewife hasn’t appeared on the show in the past, but she did make an appearance on an episode of The Millionaire Matchmaker a decade ago. Leah is a born-and-bred New Yorker. She is the mother of 12-year-old Keir and is also a boss who just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her streetwear brand for women, by women, Married to the Mob. Although she is the youngest in the group of women, she is not afraid to speak her mind, which at times causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja.

Though the taglines provide some insight to the new season of RHONYC, there’s no telling what will happen without tuning in.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)