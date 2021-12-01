The Real Housewives of Orange County Gift Guide Will Make You Whoop It Up!

What better way to commemorate The Real Housewives of Orange County’s return than with t-shirts, mugs, and, of course, a casserole dish?

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered in 2006, was the first show in the Real Housewives franchise.

Since then, we’ve seen the addition of a slew of new cast members, as well as some new shows set in major cities.

RHOC is back after a brief hiatus, with Heather Dubrow making a triumphant return to the show.

That’s incredible, but we must not overlook all of the incredible television moments we’ve witnessed over the years.

Vicki Gunvalson popularized the phrase “whoop it up,” made us appreciate casseroles, and fueled our desire to have a full “love tank.” Tamra Judge’s “it’s my opinion” yell will live on in memes forever.

Shannon Beador’s obsession with lemons and unfiltered outbursts have resulted in some unforgettable television moments.

This RHOC gift guide may inspire you to break out the champs like Heather Dubrow if you can’t help yourself.

Vicki had every right to want some casseroles during these trying times.

Vicki is the only person capable of turning a casserole into a cultural phenomenon.

This casserole dish and lid set is just what you need if you enjoy casseroles (and a good laugh).

It comes in two sizes.

Tamra’s yelling “that’s my opinion” became an instant classic among RHOC viewers.

You need this mug in your life if this is one of your favorite show quotes.

Wear this tank to your next gym session if you agree with Shannon that exercising is a “friggin nightmare.”

The white version is also available.

With this sticker, you can turn anything you own into Heather Dubrow merchandise.

This would look great on a notebook, laptop, or water bottle.

These socks feature illustrations of some of the best scenes from the Orange County Housewives.

If you and your best friend are as close as Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, this card is for you…

