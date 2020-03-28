The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season Five Trailer Teases Monique & Candiace’s Fight and More!

There’s no shortage of drama in the explosive trailer for season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac!

The sneak peek clip—which features returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, along with newcomer Wendy Osefo—doesn’t waste any time before diving into the altercation that many fans learned about late last year.

Yes, that fight between Monique and Candiace.

“I never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are,” Karen tells Monique at the beginning of the clip. “It’s not something you can brush under the rug, but you’ve got to address this!”

As the housewives continue to discuss what happened, viewers get a brief glimpse of the purported altercation between Monique and Candiace, which led to both women taking legal action against each other in November. Though they each filed complaints that accused the other of second-degree assault, charges against both women have since been dismissed.

“We’ve been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away,” Gizelle says.

Things get even crazier when this conversation about the fight, along with the fight itself, resurface at the end of the trailer. Regarding the latter, Monique and Candiace are shown arguing before the fight becomes a physical one. At one point, a producer is shown to be holding Monique back as she screams, “Get off of me!”

Flash forward to the women’s discussion, where Gizelle tells Monique, “I by no means want to be near you.”

“Then maybe I don’t need to be a part of this anymore,” a tearful Monique responds.

If that weren’t enough, there’s still plenty happening throughout the rest of the trailer—namely, relationship troubles.

Gizelle’s seem to stem from her reunion with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant. The two were married from 2002 to 2009 and split after Jamal had an affair. But as they attempt to rekindle their romance, they appear to struggle to gain the support of their two daughters.

Robyn finds herself in a similar situation now that she’s engaged to Juan Dixon, whom she divorced in 2012.

Then there’s Karen and her longtime husband Ray Huger, who tells her in the clip that “over time, things change” when she asks if he’s in love with her.

“We’ve been together 25 years,” Karen later tells some of the housewives. “I should’ve left in a f–king heartbeat.”

Ashley and her husband Michael Darby appear to be going through a lot, too—including a scandal involving a night out with strippers.

“We ended up going back to a hotel,” Michael tells Ashley after she’s shown reading texts that caught him in the act.

Things seem to be going better for Candiace and her husband Chris Bassett, and the two even begin to consider having their own child in addition to her three. However, Candiace seems to be under enough pressure—and when she asks Chris for help, he doesn’t exactly appear to want to help.

As for Wendy, the new housewife, she’s not only married with three kids, but also a professor, political analyst and entrepreneur. Candiace describes the Nigerian-born and Maryland native as “black girl magic personified.”

She doesn’t appear to be afraid of confrontation, either. When Ashley seemingly disses her and says “Bye, Wendy,” she quickly replies, “Dr. Wendy! Address me correctly, sweetie.”

Watch the entire trailer above before The Real Housewives of Potomac season five premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)