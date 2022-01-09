The ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 2 Reunion: Everything You Need to Know So Far

Everything You Need to Know About the Season 2 Reunion of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned for a bigger and more dramatic second season, following a well-received premiere on Bravo.

While viewers watched Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, and Jennie Nguyen feud on screen, the group got together to talk about everything that had happened between them during the sophomore season.

Andy Cohen revealed in January 2022 that the RHOSLC reunion special will be a major milestone for the new year.

“First reunion of 2022, and it’s a biggie: (hashtag)RHOSLC! (hashtag)BabyGorgeous (hashtag)Snowbound,” the host captioned an Instagram photo of himself on set.

As he shared clips of himself with the cast in between filming, the executive producer of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen continued to tease what fans can expect to see.

Despite the fact that none of the Housewives were visible in the footage, Cohen and Lisa spoke about how far everyone had progressed since season 2.

“I think it’s going well, and I can’t wait to do more!” the Vida owner said at the time in an Instagram Story.

“It’s going to be a long afternoon this afternoon.”

It’s a significant amount of information.

“I have everything I need.”

Jen’s arrest, which was caught on tape by RHOSLC cameras, was a major plot point in Season 2.

Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged in March 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with telemarketing.

The case was later investigated in Hulu’s The Housewife and the Shah Shocker documentary, which included interviews with two alleged victims, investigators, and legal experts.

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice ahead of the documentary’s November 2021 premiere.

“He admitted to hiding ownership and money, defrauding elderly people, and lying to the Federal Trade Commission in a deposition, which constituted perjury,” said Ronald Richards, an attorney who is not involved in the case but appeared in the Housewife and the Shah Shocker special.

Mary’s controversial statements to newcomer Jennie were another shocking storyline.

In this situation, the self-described spiritual leader found herself.

