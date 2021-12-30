The Real Names of These Celebrities Will Astound You

These Celebrities’ Real Names You’ll Never Guess

In Hollywood, it’s common for stars to change their names from their birth certificates to a new moniker.

Continue reading to find out what Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, and others were originally known as.

If some celebrities’ names sound too good to be true, it’s because they are.

Many celebrities, believe it or not, change their names when they start working in the entertainment industry.

Whether it’s because fans have a hard time pronouncing their names or because a childhood nickname has stuck with them over the years, many celebrities change their moniker.

Some celebrities, such as Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean, have gone so far as to make their name change legal. “None of us are our names,” Frank Ocean says.

“Change your name if you don’t like your current one.”

He appears to have a lot of support from other singers and actors.

Years ago, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, and even Jamie Foxx reinvented themselves by changing their names, and it’s strange to think that they could go by anything other than their well-known stage names now.

Continue reading to see the 30 celebrities who have made a living under a new name!

Jason Sudeikis confirmed on Today that he was named Daniel after his father, but to avoid confusion, his mother began using his middle name, Jason.

During an appearance on Apple Music’s Home Now Radio, Shania Twain explained the origins of her stage name: “In short, I was born, Eilleen Regina Edwards, and then I was adopted, and I became Eilleen Regina Twain.”

Then I became a professional singer and needed a stage name that didn’t sound exactly like my grandmother’s name, because I was named after both my grandmothers, Eilleen and Regina.

I think I decided to change my name to Shania Twain because I didn’t want to be called my grandmother’s name on stage.

Shania Twain was born after I met a woman named Shania and thought her name was lovely.”

After her family and friends began calling her sister Hennessy, Cardi B adopted the name Bacardi.

Later on, she shortened the name to something more appropriate for her.

Surprisingly, Gigi Hadid picked up her stage name while still in high school…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.