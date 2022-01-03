The REAL reason why women’s jeans pockets are smaller than men’s will astound you.

The REAL reason women’s jeans pockets are smaller than men’s is revealed by a fashion designer, and it will astound you.

Have you ever compared women’s and men’s clothing and wondered why women’s pockets are so small compared to men’s?

Expert Emily Keller, a ten-year fashion designer, explained that women’s pockets are smaller or often fake to save money by reducing the size and fabrics used.

Why are the pockets in women’s jeans and dresses so often missing or very small? This is one of the most frequently asked questions about women’s clothing.

While men’s trousers pockets can easily accommodate their phone, wallet, keys, and other items, most women’s jean pockets are too small to accommodate even a smart phone.

So, what is the cause of this major fashion inequity?

“There are three reasons women’s clothing is made with fake pockets, or no pockets at all,” Emily revealed on Quora.

“For starters, it is less costly.

“It is more expensive to have real pockets.”

“And with the fast fashion craze, there’s no reason to make quality functional clothes,” Emily continued.

When companies eliminate pockets, their profit margins improve.

“The visual aesthetics and trendiness are usually the focus of low-cost clothing.”

In lieu of trendiness, higher price points bring thoughtfully designed pieces that emphasize timelessness, longevity, quality, and function.

“Two – It deconstructs the human shape.

“Because today’s women’s jeans are designed to fit close to the body, the outline of the two extra layers of fabric for front pockets is very visible.”

(As a follow-up to (hashtag)1, cheap fabric is thinner.)

As a result, the pocket outline is extremely visible.)

“Then you’ll have a smooth leg silhouette from ankle to mid-thigh if you actually put something in those pockets.”

“After that, there was a lumpy, clumpy bulge on the upper thigh.”

“Three – Pockets become stretched out,” she concluded.

“Most women’s jeans have some Lycra stretch in the fabric.”

If actual pockets are used, the fabric stretches out, resulting in wrinkly empty pockets.

“You know how when you stretch your knees, they get a little stretched out? The same thing happens when you stretch your pockets with things inside of them.”

“Don’t hold it against the fashion designer; it’s most likely not their fault.”

We have a tendency to do our jobs well and create thoughtful garments.

But in the end, it all boils down to money.

We’re only capable of so much.”

So, according to this fashion designer, it’s all about the money, but the history of pockets in women’s clothing also explains why they’re frequently left out of designs.

